The competition is heating up as the top seeds in the mixed doubles all fulfilled earlier expectations to advance to the quarterfinals of the Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020.

Lim Tze Jian-Gan Jing Err and Wong Tien Chi-Lim Chiew Sien were among the top eight for the quarterfinals of the meet after overcoming their respective opponents in the opening matched that took place in Putrajaya today.

Even though they were not selected as one of the tournament favourites, Lim Chi Wing-Ho Yen Mei showed plenty of consistency to progress past the first round following their 3-0 win (11-7, 11-6, 11-7) over Choo Kai Qing-Isabel Liau Bei.

Chi Wing said afterward that the duo was still adjusting to each other.

“The situation is very much different than can be imagined as the atmosphere is very quiet,” said Chi Wing, who added that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on everyone.

“It has been very difficult because there was no competition and the sponsorships have also been reduced because of it.”

He said that it was because of this lack of competition that has resulted in him being unable to fly to Thailand to participate in the competition organized by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) due to his relatively low-ranking position.

However, his participation in the Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020 has given him the opportunity to bounce back and improve his position.

Chi Wing and Yen Mei will have a tough task in the next round where they will face the tournament second seeds Wong Tien Chi-Lim Chiew Sien, who flew by their opening match to beat Tan Yi Han-Ng Qi Xuan in straight games 11-8, 11-5, 11-8.

However, top seed Lim Tze Jian-Gan Jing Err were forced to work hard in four sets before confirming a 3-1 victory (11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-10).

It was the smashing prowess of Tze Jian-Jing Err that ensured victory in their favour.

“We are more focused when compared to the training sessions where we have been preparing for two more weeks before going into action,” said Tze Jian, who was the champion in the Purple League Junior 2018.

“This Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am is a good competition and I am determined to fight all the way to bring home the title.”

Tze Jian-Jing Err will face Boon Xin Yuan-Teoh Lexuan in the quarterfinals following their 3-1 win (11-9, 11-5, 10-11, 11-8) over Leong Jun Kai-Vanessa Chai Voon Ching.

RESULTS

Lim Tze Jian+Gan Jing Err (1)- Ahmad Maziri Mazlan+Noor Hazwani Hazair 11-8 11-8 3-11 11-10

Boon Xin Yuan+Teoh Lexuan – Leong Jun Kai+Vanessa Chai Voon Ching 11-9 11-5 10-11 11-8

Lee Jian Yi+Goh Yea Ching-Chong Ee Jack+Tang Wen Xin 11-5 11-4 11-8

Mohd Arif Abdul Latif+Desiree Siow [3/4] – Micaiah Chai Jien Zheng+Kok Youki 11-5 11-7 6-11 11-2

Tan Kok Xian+Wong Kha Yan [3/4] – Muhammad Syazmil Idham+Nur Syaza Roshidi 11-7 11-7 11-7

Too Ming Yap+Teh Won Quin – Mohamad Najmi Kamarudin+Ng Sin Er 11-10 11-9 4-11 7-11 11-7

Lim Chi Wing+Ho Yen Mei -Choo Kai Qing+Isabel Liau Bei Yi 11-7 11-6 11-7

Wong Tien Ci+Lim Chiew Sien [2] – Tan Yi Han+Ng Qi Xuan 11-8 11-5 11-8

