Connor Metcalfe struck the first goal of the 2020/21 A-League season as ten-man Melbourne City put their Grand Final sorrow behind them with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brisbane Roar.

Metcalfe netted his third career A-League goal in the 52nd minute after a crisp exchange with Jamie Maclaren, before Adrian Luna’s 69th-minute red card left City hanging on to claim three points in head coach Patrick Kisnorbo’s first game in charge after replacing the outgoing Erick Mombaerts.

City showed early signs of a Grand Final hangover as Roar created the best moments of the first 45 minutes with Jay O’Shea pulling the strings, Japanese debutant Riku Dazanki causing problems and Dylan Wenzel-Halls spurning a superb chance when clean through on goal, as keeper Tom Glover saved with his feet.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/live-brisbane-roar-melbourne-city-match-report-highlights-goals-video-a-league

