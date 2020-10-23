Total prize money of USD 19,500 is on offer for the Thai Women’s League 1 which kicks off on 31 December 2020.

The Thai Women’s League 1 was launched recently with eight teams taking part with the Thai Women’s League 2 having the same number of teams.

The winning team from Thai Women’s League 1 will take home USD 9,600 while the team that wins the Thai Women’s League 2 will earn USD 1,600.

Other than the prize money on offer, all 16 participating teams will also receive financial support from the FA of Thailand in terms of cash and equipment support.

The national body will also subsidise travelling expenses.

THAI WOMEN’S LEAGUE 1

Chonburi Province Sports School (Joint former champion)

BG-Asian Graduate Women’s Football Club (Joint former champion)

Royal Thai Air Force

Bangkok

Lampang Sports School

BR U Buri Rat

MH Nakorn Sri FC

Chonburi Football Association

PRIZE MONEY AS FOLLOWS –

CHAMPIONS: 300,000 baht (USD 9,600)

1ST RUNNERS-UP: 100,000 baht (USD 3,200)

2ND RUNNERS-UP: 80,000 baht (USD 2,600)

3RD RUNNERS-UP: 70,000 baht (USD 2,200)

4TH RUNNERS-UP: 60,000 baht (USD 1,900)

THAI WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2

Lopburi City

Pram Bangkok

Hin Khon United

Rajapracha Sports Club

Khon Kaen City Football Club

Kasem Bundit University FC

Bangkok Sports School

BSLWFC

PRIZE MONEY AS FOLLOWS –

CHAMPIONS: 50,000 baht (USD 1,600)

1st runners-up: 40,000 baht (USD 1,300)

2nd runners-up: 30,000 baht (USD 960)

