motogp.com look at how the premier class teams are shaping up for next season after more recent announcements
As the 2020 MotoGP™ season gets ready to enter the last six races of the season, more 2021 seats are being confirmed – the latest of those being HRC with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). Here’s the 2021 line-up so far:
Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro
Ducati Team: Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales and Fabio Quartararo
Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins and Joan Mir
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Aleix Espargaro and TBC
Petronas Yamaha SRT: Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi
LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami
Pramac Racing: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin
Red Bull KTM Tech3: Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona
Esponsorama Racing: Tito Rabat and TBC
Like this:
Like Loading...