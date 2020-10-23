motogp.com look at how the premier class teams are shaping up for next season after more recent announcements

As the 2020 MotoGP™ season gets ready to enter the last six races of the season, more 2021 seats are being confirmed – the latest of those being HRC with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). Here’s the 2021 line-up so far: 

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro 

POL ESPARGARO SIGNS TWO-YEAR HRC DEAL 

MARC MARQUEZ RENEWS WITH HRC UNTIL THE END OF 2024

Ducati Team: Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia

MILLER SIGNS WITH THE OFFICIAL DUCATI TEAM FOR 2021 

BAGNAIA JOINS MILLER AT DUCATI TEAM FOR 2021 SEASON

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales and Fabio Quartararo

VIÑALES RENEWS YAMAHA CONTRACT FOR 2021-2022

QUARTARARO JOINS VIÑALES IN THE FACTORY YAMAHA RANKS FOR 2021-2022

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins and Joan Mir

RINS AND SUZUKI EXTEND PARTNERSHIP FOR TWO YEARS

SUZUKI CONFIRM MIR FOR 2021-2022

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira 

KTM CONFIRM 2021 LINE-UPS

OLIVEIRA SET TO DON FACTORY ORANGE ONCE MORE 

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Aleix Espargaro and TBC

ALEIX ESPARGARO SIGNS TWO-YEAR APRILIA DEAL

WHO DOES ALEIX ESPARGARO WANT AS HIS 2021 TEAMMATE?

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi 

PETRONAS YAMAHA SRT RETAIN MORBIDELLI FOR TWO YEARS

VALENTINO ROSSI SIGNS WITH PETRONAS YAMAHA SRT FOR 2021

MASTER AND THE APPRENTICE: UNITED FOR 2021

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami 

HRC EXTEND AGREEMENT WITH ALEX MARQUEZ 

NAKAGAMI SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH HRC

Pramac Racing: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin

MARTIN AND ZARCO CONFIRMED AT PRAMAC RACING FOR 2021

Red Bull KTM Tech3: Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona

PETRUCCI JOINS RED BULL KTM TECH3 FOR 2021​​

KTM CONFIRM 2021 LINE-UPS

Esponsorama Racing: Tito Rabat and TBC

“I’VE SIGNED WITH DUCATI” – BASTIANINI CONFIRMS MotoGP™ MOVE

XAUS: BASTIANINI “99%” JOINING US NEXT YEAR

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR