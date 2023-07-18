Martin Lam, Tiew Wei Jie and Loh Chee Kiat were made to work hard for their win in the respective opening group matches of the Boys’ Under-16 of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Grand Finals 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

Playing in Group B, Martin from Penang was stretched to the rubber by a resilient Wong Jia Lun before winning 23-25, 21-11, 21-12.

Martin will play Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah next.

In another hour-long battle in Group E, Tiew Wei Jie from Selangor showed his mettle with a 23-25, 21-12, 21-19 victory over Nixon Ang Jia Shen from Penang.

Melaka’s Lee Yen Wei awaits Wei Jie in the next game of Group E.

For Chee Kiat in Group G, he showed plenty of grit to come back from a first set 20-22 defeat to Boon Yu Siew before winning 21-10, 21-17.

The Perak lad will take on Selangor’s Muhammad Razin Aqeef, who beat Chung Jia Ho 21-19 21-15, tomorrow.

In the meantime in the Girls’ U16, Yeap Phoi Lin and Teh Xin Ying were also working overtime before clinching their first win.

In Group B, Phoi Lin from Kelantan beat Wong E-Shwen 23-21, 9-21, 21-19 in 50 minutes.

The 16-year-old’s next opponent in the group is Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad from Sabah.

On the other hand, Xin Ying from Kuala Lumpur squashed the challenge of Nurin Zahirah Haizal 21-18, 17-21, 24-22.

