Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan from SMJK Perempuan China Pulau Pinang claimed both titles in the Girls’ Singles, and Doubles with Lee Joinne from SMJK Jit Sin in the recently concluded Qualifying Round 2 of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2023 in Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang.

“It is difficult to concentrate on two categories as I really need to focus on my stamina and recovery for each game. But luckily for me, I have a good partner in the doubles (Lee Joinne from SMJK Jit Sin), who covers me a lot so I don’t miss many shots,” quipped the U-15 Girls Singles and Doubles champion.

Another shuttler who bagged two titles was Chong Lee Qian from SMJK Sin Min. First, he defeated Darwin Yeong Jun Bin from SMK St. George Taiping Perak for the U-13 Boys Singles and later, partnered Tan Kean Loong from Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid to win the U-13 Boys Doubles.

The next AJBC Qualifying Round 3 will be held from 28-30 July in Ipoh, Perak.

The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) is back this year with additional Qualifying Rounds in Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang, taking the overall number of locations to 10 this year and is expected to attract more than 2,500 young badminton talents, 500 more than last year.

Supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament will take place nationwide beginning this month. There will be a three-day qualifying round organised nationwide across 10 locations from July to November, with a four-day Grand Finals scheduled from 16-19 November at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

AJBC 2023 Grand Finals singles and doubles winners will pocket RM1,000 and RM1,200, respectively. Winners at all ten Qualifying Rounds will take home RM500 with the doubles champion earning RM600.

Results:

Under 13 (13-year-olds and below)

Boys’ Singles: Chong Lee Qian, SMJK Sin Min

Boys’ Doubles: Chong Lee Qian, SMJK Sin Min and Tan Kean Loong, Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid

Girls’ Singles: Ho Wen Jie, SMK Seafield

Girls’ Doubles: Melody Heng Yen Xe, SMK Jit Sin and Ooi Chu Han, Jit Sin SKK

Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boys’ Singles: Tiew Yi Cheng, SMK Methodist Telok Datok

Boys’ Doubles: Ang Kay Yen, SMJK Jit Sin and Louis Lee Qi Jun, SMK Berapit

Girls’ Singles: Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan, SMJK Perempuan China Pulau Pinang

Girls’ Doubles: Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan, SMJK Perempuan China Pulau Pinang and Lee Joinne, SMJK Jit Sin

AJBC 2023’s qualifying round details are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date 1. Venue Registration Period 2. 1 7 – 9 July 2023 Tops Arena Empire, Kuala Lumpur 16 – 30 June 2023 3. 2 14 – 16 July 2023 Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang 16 June – 7 July 2023 4. 3 28 – 30 July 2023 Dewan YMCA, Ipoh, Perak 30 June – 21 July 2023 5. 4 4 – 6 August 2023 UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak 14 – 28 July 2023 6. 5 11 – 13 August 2023 Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah 21 July – 4 August 2023 7. 6 8 – 10 September 2023 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 18 August – 1 September 2023 8. 7 29 September – 1 October 2023 NS Sports, Iskandar Puteri, Johor 8 – 22 September 2023 9. 8 6 – 8 October 2023 Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu 15 – 29 September 2023 10. 9 20 – 22 October 2023 Synergy Sports Centre, Kuantan, Pahang 29 September – 13 October 2023 11. 10 3 – 5 November 2023 NZ Badminton Arena, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan 13 – 27 October 2023

More information regarding the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

