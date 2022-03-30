Avid cyclists in Malaysia can finally get their chance to experience what it’s like to be in a Tour De France with the first-ever L’Étape Malaysia scheduled to be held on 4 June 2022, less than three months away!

Dubbed “The World’s Greatest Amateur Cycling Event”, L’Étape by Tour de France is the only cyclosportive series that gives amateur cyclists the opportunity to truly live the Tour de France experience where they will race like a Tour de France champion and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere and passion with other cyclists.

The series has been organised in more than 20 countries such as France, China, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and now in Malaysia.

L’Étape Malaysia is organised by MUSE Group Asia and Sports Johor Sdn. Bhd. with main partners including Malaysia Airlines, Desaru Coast, aminoVITAL, Chek Hup, Majlis Sukan Negeri Johor, and Buletin FM. It will be an iconic event for cycling enthusiasts as it will challenge them to cycle like a pro with two route options, 140km and 60km.

There will be five categories for both distances: Individual Men, Individual Women, Men’s Team (six per team), Women’s Team (6 per team), and Mixed Team (6 per team with at least 1 woman).

“By hosting L’Etape Malaysia in our State, we also hope to elevate Johor tourism sector to achieve the premium reputation it deserves; to place as well as reinforce it on the global map. Events like this help to introduce our exceptional State to local and international visitors. We want the participants of L’Etape Malaysia to not only come here to cycle but also experience Johor’s iconic culture, places of interest and cuisine”, said Datuk Onn Hafiz bin Dato’ Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor

He continued, “all in all, I want L’Étape Malaysia to show the world that Johor is a world-class destination, whether in terms of infrastructure, events and human capital. We are more than suited and capable of organising more events of a global standard. You can be sure that this is something the Johor State Government under my leadership will be working on in the future.”

The courses are approved by Tour de France experts and are targeted to both new and seasoned cyclists. It will be held in the scenic Desaru Coast, which features a beautiful landscape along the coastline of smooth flat roads as well as challenging hills.

This integrated coastal destination is home to many globally renowned hotels and resorts, two championship golf courses, a conference centre, and an adventure waterpark. L’Étape Malaysia cyclists will have plenty to look forward to, especially with the welcoming breezy climate all year-round with a natural landscape that’s truly breathtaking.

“ASO and the Tour de France are very proud to come to Malaysia for the first time with L’Étape Malaysia by Tour de France. Giving the opportunity to all riders and local participants to sample the Tour de France experience in the beautiful and scenic landscapes of Desaru Coast is truly amazing. The famous Malaysian hospitality is really matching the Tour de France values, and we are confident the amateur participants of L’Étape Malaysia by Tour de France will feel the same passion as the pro-riders witness on the roads of the Tour de France.”, says Clément Galzy of Amaury Sport Organisation.

“We are excited to bring this event to Malaysia. Malaysia is home to many amateur and seasoned cyclists, and their response to L’Étape Malaysia has been amazing so far. To date, we have 75% of our capacity sold as we aim for 4,000 riders in the first edition of L’Étape Malaysia. This is a testament to the growing appetite for cycling in Malaysia and Asia. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the beautiful Desaru Coast where they will no doubt have a memorable experience with L’Étape Malaysia,’ says Riduwan Matni, CEO of MUSE Group Asia.

Mohd Johari Tarmidi, General Manager of Sports Johor shares the same sentiment and feels encouraged by the overwhelming support from the Malaysian cycling community.

“We are proud to host this event in Johor with our co-organiser MUSE Group Asia. It has always been our commitment to grow the sporting community in Johor and Malaysia, and there’s no better way than to bring L’Étape itself to the country to attract our community of cyclists,” he says.

The event is sanctioned by the Malaysia National Cycling Federation, and participants can rest assured that their safety will be at the utmost priority as roads will be fully closed with well-placed food and water stations while mechanical support and fast response medical aid will be easily available to them. COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will also be set in place to mitigate the risk of infection, as follows:

All participants are strongly encouraged to perform a self-test prior to traveling to the event while those who tested positive within 48 hours before the event will not be allowed to participate.

Face masks are required at all times, including waiting for the start of the race. However, exceptions are made during the race itself.

To maintain social distance, participants will be assigned in smaller waves according to their average ride speed with a 15-minute gap between each wave.

Registration for L’Étape Malaysia now stands at 3,100 participants and it continues to rise. With limited slots left, don’t miss the opportunity to register on www.letapemalaysia.com. Registration closes on 4 May 2022 and participation is capped at 4,000 riders.

L’Étape Malaysia cyclists will receive an official L’Étape Malaysia race jersey and finisher T-shirt from well known Swiss Triathlon brand – ZOOT, as the event official apparel partner, drawstring bag, and a finisher T-shirt, race medal, and e-certificate when they finish the race within the stipulated time.

Participants in the Individual Men and Individual Women categories also have the Grand Prize to look forward to, a return flight and 4 nights accommodations to which is an all-expense-paid trip to take part at L’Étape du Tour, Tour De France in July 2022, a prize that’s truly once in a lifetime!

The partners for L’Étape Malaysia include Official Venue Desaru Coast; Malaysia Airlines as the Official Airlines; Main Partners Chek Hup and Majlis Sukan Negeri Johor; aminoVITAL as the Official Sport Nutrition; and Official Radio BuletinFM. Supporting Partners include; Official Cycling Device Garmin, Official Eyewear Oakley, Official Car Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Official Watch Tissot, Official Apparel ZOOT, Official Protein Drink OPI, Official Insurance YAS Microinsurance, Iskandar Investment Berhad, Cycology, Majlis Kebajikan dan Sukan Anggota-Anggota Kebajikan (MAKSAK), ChampionChip, Orange Room, FACTOR, Plan A, The Westin; along with Media Partners TIKTOK, TheVibes.com,Cycling Malaysia; as well as Strategic Partners French Embassy Malaysia and CCI France Malaysia.

