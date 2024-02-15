FRONTRUNNERS Indonesia and India, already assured of their berths in the last eight, succumbed to defeat in their last group matches in the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam today.

Three-time champion Indonesia suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of South Korea who clinched their points through top pair and world No.3 Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae, Ki Dong Ju-Kim Won Ho and men’s singles Woo Seung Hoon.

Indonesia claimed their points through both singles Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo and Alwi Farhan. With the win, Korea topped Group D with Indonesia finishing second.

India in Group A, China took the top spot after downing India 3-2 with Zheng Xin delivering the winning point after brushing aside Chirag Sen.

Both teams were on level terms before Zheng delivered the winner, defeating the Indian national champion 21-15, 21-16 in 34 minutes.

Earlier, world No.7, HS Prannoy was stretched to three games by Weng Hong Yang but eventually won the tie after battling out over 73 minutes.

India rested their top pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to ensure they are in top shape for tomorrow’s quarterfinals. Instead, Arjun/Kapila were sent in but lost out to Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi in a 70-minute battle.

In Group B, Malaysia topped the table after defeating Chinese-Taipei 3-2 in their last group battle which saw world No. 5 Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik shocked 21-23, 17-21 by scratch pair Lee Jhe Huei-Lee Yang in 34 minutes.

Lee Zii Jia exacted revenge over his previous loss to Lin Chun Yi while Leong Jun Hao repaid his coaches’ faith in him by delivering a crucial point to Malaysia back in the lead.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin ensured Malaysia’s victory with a commanding display to beat Wang Chi-Lin/Yang Po Han 21-19, 21-14 in 34 minutes to give Malaysia the winning point.

In Group C, Japan topped Group C after registering a 4-1 victory against Thailand, who are out of contention for tomorrow’s last eight.

Instead, Singapore advanced to the knockout stage, after defeating Myanmar 5-0 and overtook the Thai team on points countback. Singapore takes on Malaysia in tomorrow’s quarterfinal encounter.

In the women’s team action, reigning champion Indonesia completed their group campaign with a 5-0 win over Hong Kong China to top Group X, setting a meeting against hosts Malaysia in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

Despite their loss, Hong Kong were also assured of a place in the quarterfinal, with a tough encounter against India.

Thailand, winner of Group Y, take on Chinese Taipei in the knockout stage, after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in their last tie today.

Like this: Like Loading...