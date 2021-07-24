Former Thai international Dusit Chalermsan is making his second stint with Thai League 1 side Port FC – following the announcement from Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam this week.

“Welcome back to our family again,” said Nualphan to the Bangkok Post.

“He is a legend here. I believe Dusit will take us to our target.”

The 51-year-old replaced Sarawut Treephan, who has become Port FC Technical Adviser.

Dusit was with Port FC back in 2013 when he helped the club to gain promotion to the top flight.

He had also guided BG Pathum United to their first ever Thai League 1 title last season.

