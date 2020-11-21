The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have decided to keep the faith with Tan Cheng Hoe as the head coach of the Malaysian national team.

“FAM have agreed to extend the contract for another two years. I consider this as a challenge for me in bringing the national team to a better level,” said the 52-year-old Cheng Hoe today.

Cheng Hoe’s contract was supposed to end on 31 December 2020 with the FAM now giving an extension to the end of 2022.

FAM General Secretary Stuart Ramalingam said “the decision (for an extension) would give continuity to the team, to go through the remaining few FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers next year and 2022.”

