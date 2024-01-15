The Myanmar Futsal national team plans to play two friendly matches in Indonesia next month as part of their preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 in April.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 is slated for 17-28 April 2024 and will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Myanmar are only making their second appearance at the regional finals with head coach Bunlert Charoenwong announcing the training squad of 25 players this week who will undergo training for the final selection.

Centralised training starts on 20 January to 4 February 2024 at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon before the squad leaves for Indonesia a day later.

The team is slated to play two friendlies – on 7 February 2024 against Indonesia Pro Futsal League champions Bintang Timur Surabaya FC and then a Regional East Java team three days later.

