Michelle Heyman became the first player in Liberty A-League history to score 100 goals, headlining a blockbuster first-ever A-Leagues Unite Round.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney claimed an impressive scalp against the league leaders, a day after their new coach penned a contract extension in a show of faith from the Wanderers hierarchy.

Cortnee Vine fired Sydney FC to a win in the Grand Final rematch, while Melbourne Victory welcomed back a key player from injury.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-women-talking-points-round-thirteen-scores-goals-highlights/

#AFF

#AFC

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...