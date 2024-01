Iraq got their AFC Asian Cup™ Qatar 2023 Group D campaign off to a strong start with a 3-1 win over Indonesia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

In a game that marked Indonesia’s return to the tournament after 16 years of absence, coach Shin Tae-yong’s side exchanged attacks with their opponents, but ultimately lost steam as the game wore on.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/group_d_indonesia_v_iraq_2.html

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #AFC

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...