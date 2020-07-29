#MIDDLEWEIGHT THRILLER: DEREK BRUNSON LOOKS TO HAND EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN HIS FIRST PROFESSIONAL LOSS

A staple of the middleweight top 10, Brunson (20-7, Wilmington, N.C., US) returns to action intending to once again stop the ascent of another fast-rising prospect.

Despite his All-American wrestling background, Brunson has developed into one of

the most explosive strikers in the division with knockout wins over Lyoto Machida,

Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey.

He now looks to extend his current win streak and work his way back towards the top five by becoming the first person to defeat Shahbazyan.

 Derek Brunson (20-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) looks to extend his

current win streak by becoming the first person to defeat Shahbazyan

◦ No. 8 ranked middleweight contender

◦ 11 wins by KO, three via submission

◦ Two-fight win streak

◦ 14 first-round finishes

◦ Holds KO wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey

One of the youngest athletes on the entire UFC roster, Shahbazyan, 22 (11-0, Glendale, Calif., US) has quickly developed into the middleweight division’s top prospect.

Hailing from the same gym as former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, Shahbazyan has shown incredible skills during his young MMA career by finishing all but one of his victories in the first round, including wins over Brad Tavares, Jack Marshman and Charles Byrd.

He now takes a step up in competition and looks to prove that the hype around him is deserved with his most critical victory yet.

 Edmen Shahbazyan (11-0, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) takes a step up in

competition and looks to earn his most critical victory yet

◦ Undefeated No. 9 ranked middleweight contender

◦ Nine wins by KO, one via submission

◦ 10 first-round finishes

◦ Among the youngest fighters on roster at age 22

◦ Holds victories against over Brad Tavares, Jack Marshman and Charles Byrd

A staple of the middleweight top 10, Brunson (20-7, Wilmington, N.C., US) returns to action intending to once again stop the ascent of another fast-rising prospect.

Despite his All-American wrestling background, Brunson has developed into one of

the most explosive strikers in the division with knockout wins over Lyoto Machida,

Uriah Hall and Sam Alvey.

He now looks to extend his current win streak and work his way back towards the top five by becoming the first person to defeat Shahbazyan.

FLYWEIGHT CONTENDERS: JOANNE CALDERWOOD STEPS UP ON SHORT NOTICE TO TAKE ON JENNIFER MAIA

 Joanne Calderwood (14-4, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) intends to make a

statement by becoming the first person to finish Maia in the UFC

◦ No. 3 ranked women’s flyweight contender

◦ 19-2 pro kickboxing record

◦ Five wins by KO, one by submission

◦ Has won three of four since returning to flyweight

◦ Holds wins over Andrea Lee, Ariane Lipski and Valerie Letourneau

 Jennifer Maia (17-6-1, fighting out of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil)

seeks to secure her first shot at UFC gold with the most important victory of

her career

◦ No. 6 ranked women’s flyweight contender

◦ Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai

◦ Four wins by KO, four via submission

◦ Has won eight of last 10

◦ Holds wins over Roxanne Modafferi (twice), Alexis Davis and Jessica

Andrade

Like this: Like Loading...