The 2022-23 Liberty A-League Grand Final is locked in, with Western United and Sydney FC set to battle it out for the Championship. KEEPUP provides a lowdown on everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Grand Final.

It all comes down to this.

Western United will take on Sydney FC in the Liberty A-League Grand Final on Sunday, April 30 at CommBank Stadium, after the Sky Blues won the Preliminary Final 1-0 against reigning champions Melbourne Victory on Saturday afternoon – thanks to a late Madison Haley goal.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-women-grand-final-guide-dates-tickets-tv/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...