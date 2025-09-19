Championship standings
- With a 39-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) heads into the Tissot Aragon Round as the Championship leader. The Turkish rider has accumulated 469 points over the first nine rounds of the season, with 186 points still up for grabs. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) remains third in the standings with 260 points, holding a comfortable 24-point advantage over Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) in fourth. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) rounds out the Championship top five with 230 points. Historical performance
- Razgatlioglu has won the last 12 WorldSBK races but is still chasing his first victory at Aragon. Second-placed Nicolo Bulega is also yet to win at the Spanish track. WorldSBK Champions Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista share the record for most wins at Aragon, with nine apiece. Bautista has taken two wins out of three at Aragon in each of the last three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024), while Rea’s last victory at the circuit came in 2022. Razgatlioglu Chasing Records
- Toprak Razgatlioglu is on an 18-race podium streak (always first or second), just two short of his career-best run of 20. He’s also one win away from equalling his own record of 13 consecutive victories, set in 2023. To match Alvaro Bautista’s season record of 27 wins (2023), Razgatlioglu would need to win every remaining race of the season. At Aragon, he also has the chance to push beyond his tally of four career triple wins.