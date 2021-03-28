Ahead of the Rome E-Prix, Formula E and the FIA have confirmed updates to the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
The event in the Italian capital has become a double-header event, hosting Round 3 and 4 on April 10 and 11.
The Valencia E-Prix will also become a double-header event, hosting Round 5 and 6 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on April 24 & 25.
Formula E will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities.
The remainder of the Season 7 calendar will be confirmed shortly.
All calendar updates depend on travel restrictions, as well as local government protocols and are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.