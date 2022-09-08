The United States Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup was finalized today, with Team Captain Davis Love III rounding out his 12-player team with six captain’s picks.

Captain Love added Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young. The Presidents Cup will be contested at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the week of September 20-25.

Four of the six captain’s picks will be making their Presidents Cup debut (Homa, Horschel, Morikawa, Young), while Kisner and Spieth return for their second and fourth appearances, respectively. Now complete, the 2022 United States Team is the youngest in team history with an average age of 29.6 years old.

CAPTAIN’S PICKS – UNITED STATES TEAM

MAX HOMA

Age: 31

PGA TOUR Wins: 4

Presidents Cup: Rookie

2021-22 Highlights: Won the season-opening Fortinet Championship for his third career PGA TOUR title before adding the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, his second victory at the event, with the other coming at Quail Hollow Club in 2019. Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing T5.

Captain Love on Homa: “From day one, Max has made it his goal to make the Presidents Cup team in 2022, and I’m thrilled that he will be joining us in Charlotte. He is one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR, incredibly talented, and a great guy to be around in any locker room, so I would imagine his addition to the team cabin at Quail Hollow will be well-received by everyone.”

BILLY HORSCHEL

Age: 35

PGA TOUR Wins: 7

Presidents Cup: Rookie

2021-22 Highlights: In his 12th season on the PGA TOUR, earned his seventh career title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday by four strokes after taking a five-stroke lead into the final round. Added two runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he partnered with fellow Presidents Cup teammate Sam Burns.

Captain Love on Horschel: “Billy has been one of the top players on the PGA TOUR for a long time, and it’s honestly hard to believe this will be his first Presidents Cup. He is a fiery competitor and someone you want by your side in team competition. I know he will embrace the week at Quail Hollow and will have some passionate U.S. Team fans rallying behind him.”

KEVIN KISNER

Age: 38

PGA TOUR Wins: 4

Presidents Cup: 1 (2017) / 2-0-2

2021-22 Highlights: Advanced to the Championship Match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the third time in four years, falling to Scottie Scheffler, 4 and 3. Improved his all-time match play record at Austin Country Club to 22-7-1. Four other top-fives on the season included a T3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a solo fourth at THE PLAYERS Championship, his first top-five in the event since losing in a playoff in 2015.

Notable: Went undefeated in his Presidents Cup debut in at Liberty National Golf Club 2017, winning both a Foursomes and Four-ball match and halving two other matches.

Captain Love on Kisner: “There are a lot of great players who excel in match play, but Kevin Kisner thrives off of this format and I know he is eager to compete at Quail Hollow. As a South Carolina native and one of the more popular players on TOUR, he will bring some vocal fans with him and help to build an atmosphere that our team embraces.”

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Age: 25

PGA TOUR Wins: 5

Presidents Cup: Rookie

2021-22 Highlights: Recorded two runner-up finishes on the season at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and his hometown Genesis Invitational. Added top-five finishes at two major championships, with a final-round 67 at the Masters elevating him to a T5 result, followed by a T5 at the U.S. Open where he held a share of the 36-hole lead.

Captain Love on Morikawa: “Collin is one of the top players in the world and has shown time and again that he is prepared to play his best golf on some of the game’s biggest stages. It’s easy to forget that he’s only 25 at times, but he carries himself like a seasoned veteran and I know that steady calmness will be a great benefit to our team at Quail Hollow.”

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 29

PGA TOUR Wins: 13

Presidents Cup: 3 (2013, 2015, 2017) / 8-5-1

2021-22 Highlights: Earned his first of six top-10 results on the season with a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am thanks to a 9-under 63 at Pebble Beach in the third round. Collected his 13th PGA TOUR title two months later at the RBC Heritage, where he outlasted Presidents Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. Finished runner-up in his next start at his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson, missing out on a playoff with International Team member K.H. Lee by one stroke.

Notable: Making his fourth Presidents Cup appearance, including his second as a captain’s pick, after missing out in 2019 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Selected by U.S. Team Captain Fred Couples as a 20-year-old in 2013 at Muirfield Village Golf Club, where he recorded a 2-2-0 record. Remains the third-youngest Presidents Cup participant in the history of the event at 20 years, 2 months, 29 days.

Captain Love on Spieth: “This will be Jordan’s fourth Presidents Cup appearance, which makes him easily the veteran member of a young team. At age 29, he is mature beyond his years and will serve as a great mentor to some of our rookies, while also being one of the top players we’ll count on to play well at Quail Hollow.”

CAMERON YOUNG

Age: 25

Best PGA TOUR Finish: 2, The Open Championship; T2, Sanderson Farms Championship, The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, Rocket Mortgage Classic

Presidents Cup: Rookie

2021-22 Highlights: Recorded five runner-up finishes in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR that culminated in a trip to the TOUR Championship. Tied six other players for most runner-up finishes in a season on TOUR in the last 40 years. In his tournament debut at The Open Championship, eagled the 72nd hole at St. Andrews to finish as the solo runner up. Added his second top-five finish in a major with a T3 in his first appearance at the PGA Championship, finishing one stroke out of a playoff with Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Captain Love on Young: “Cameron is an exciting young player and someone who has a knack for playing his way into contention consistently. As one of the longest drivers of the ball on the PGA TOUR, his length will be crucial at Quail Hollow, which is a big course with a lot of risk-reward shots. We’re thrilled that he will bring some of that youthful swagger and confidence to our team.”

