Former world No. 1 Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong started 2021 on a positive note when they came in second in the Yonex Thailand Open 2021 following their loss in the final of the men’s doubles to Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin from Chinese Taipei today.

The Rio Olympics silver medallists lost the first set 16-21 but bounced back to win the second set 23-21 with a more spirited display.

But the third set would prove to be intense as the combination of Lee Yang and Wang Chi Lin rallied to a 21-19 win to at once emerged champions.

Elsewhere, top seed Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand emerged champions in the mixed doubles after overcoming second seeded pair from Indonesia Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-3 20-22 21.

However, Indonesia’s Greysia Polli-Apriyani Rahayu returned some measure of pride to Indonesia in the women’s doubles final when they beat Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai in straight set 21-15 21-12.

In the final of the women’s single, Spain’s Carolina Marin destroyed the formbook when she defeated top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei 21-9 21-16.

Completing the series of finals in the Yonex Thailand Open 2021 today at the Impact Arena was Viktor Axelsen’s win in the men’s singles with the Dane beating Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long 21-14, 21-14.

