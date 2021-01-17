World bronze medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango produced the first standout athletics moment of 2021 by sailing to a world indoor triple jump record of 18.07m* in Aubiere on Saturday (16).

The 27-year-old from Burkina Faso added 15 centimetres to the previous record, set by his coach Teddy Tamgho back in 2011, and becomes the first man to leap beyond 18 metres indoors.

He opened his series with a foul but then landed a valid 17.33m effort in round two. After another foul in round three, he improved to 17.61m and then 17.70m – just seven centimetres shy of his lifetime best.

He saved his best for last, though, and bounded out to 18.07m with his sixth and final effort.

Zango becomes the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record. – WORLD ATHLETICS

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

