Indonesia started their campaign in Group C of the third-round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on a positive note when they held Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw.In the match that was played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah early this morning, Ragnar Oratmangoen fired Indonesia into the lead when his 19th minute shot came off Sandy Walsh and into goal.But Saudi Arabia did not let up where just before the break, Musab Fahz Aljuwayr (45th+3) found the space for the equaliser to put both teams back on level terms.The host then got a great chance to take the game in the second half, but the penalty from Salem Aldawsari was blocked by goalkeeper Maarten Paes. Indonesia will take on Australia next at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on 10 September 2024.

