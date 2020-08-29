Somyot Poompunmuang, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) has confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the remaining matches of Thai League 1.

The Thai top-flight will restart on 12 September 2020 after being suspended in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The FAT have decided to take care of all the VAR expenses on our own,” said Somyot.

In the meantime, Somyot added that the THB 16 million (USD 507,000) recently donated by Muang Thai Insurance will be used to assist Thai League 3 clubs.

“There are 72 teams in Thai League 3 and they are small clubs who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

