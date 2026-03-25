Football Australia is pleased to announce the dates for the 2027 Mitre National Futsal Championships which will take place at Gold Coast Sport and Leisure Centre, Carrara from 12-16 January.

The 2027 edition marks the second of a three-year agreement, announced in January 2026, with three consecutive Mitre National Futsal Championships being played on the Gold Coast, providing consistency and stability for Australia’s largest futsal competition.

Delivered by Football Queensland, in partnership with Experience Gold Coast, the Championships showcase the best emerging futsal talent from eight Member Federations across Australia against the backdrop of one of Queensland’s most iconic locations.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/venue-and-dates-confirmed-2027-mitre-national-futsal-championships?fbclid=IwY2xjawQs1mhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFYNFVxbllQZGoyeUxwMVlIc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHkvCq7WiATPRHfzGaUJBeJBZF6Q6ZdA1873wSqk1TD_xyx93FvEqES2ULQg7_aem_DFQrQl9uIE5ELCRrWjRDEg

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