The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have partnered with FPT Television Company Limited (FPT Play), a member of Telecommunication Joint Stock Company (FPT) Telecom for four years (2023 to 2027).

All international matches with the participation of the national teams held in Vietnam, where the copyrights are owned by the VFF, will be produced and reported by FPT Play on all their infrastructures – terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, Internet, mobile, public projection and exploitation on social networks.

“In recent years, FPT Play has been a reliable partner with full of experience. I believe VFF will join FPT Play in bringing special football experiences to fans across the country,” said Duong Nghiep Khoi, General Secretary of the VFF.

Other than the Vietnam national football team, the contract will also cover the Vietnam national U23 men’s football team and Vietnam national U22 men’s football team.

“With the experience in the production and ‘live’ reporting of many world-class matches, FPT Telecom in general and FPT Play, in particular, are honored to accompany VFF for the next 4 years,” said Hoang Viet Anh, Chairman of FPT Telecom and Deputy General Director of FPT Corporation in charge of Digital Transformation.

This month, FPT Play will broadcast ‘live’ the friendly matches between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) at the Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong on 15 June 2023, and also the match between Vietnam and Syria at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh on 20 June 2023.

And in September this year, three matches of the Vietnam U23 team in the qualifying round of the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup will also be transmitted by FPT Play on all platforms.

