First success for Audi Sport Team Comtoyou in Kumho TCR World Tour
Victory streak of the Audi R8 LMS in 24H Series unbroken
Podium results for the Audi RS 3 LMS in Australia, England and Japan
|
Rob Huff scored the first victory for Audi Sport Team Comtoyou in the new Kumho TCR World Tour race series. Meanwhile, the Audi R8 LMS remains unbeaten in the 24H Series powered by Hankook European Series this year after a success by Scherer Sport PHX.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
First triumph in the Kumho TCR World Tour: For the first time, Audi Sport Team Comtoyou managed a victory in the currently highest-ranking TCR race series. The Kumho TCR World Tour, which has been held since this year, hosted its third round at Vallelunga near Rome. Rob Huff in the Audi RS 3 LMS started the second sprint from fifth place on the grid. The Briton behaved tactically smart in a chaotic early scenario and improved to second position behind Lynk&Co driver Ma Qin Hua, whom he overtook on the third lap. After a safety car period Huff extended his gap and crossed the finish line with a 4.6-second advantage after 16 laps. Audi Sport Team Comtoyou secured another trophy: Audi Sport driver Frédéric Vervisch, who started from position seven, overtook an opponent as early as on the first lap and improved to third position on lap four. In the standings, Rob Huff is in third place behind Norbert Michelisz and Yann Ehrlacher after three of nine events.
Two trophies in Great Britain: On the third weekend of the TCR UK, two Audi privateer drivers achieved podium results at Oulton Park. Jac Constable had started the first race in third place for Rob Boston Racing in the Audi RS 3 LMS. On the last lap, he overtook Hyundai driver Alex Ley to finish second, two tenths of a second ahead of his rival. In the second race, Brad Hutchison was the best Audi privateer. The Briton from the Bond it with MPHR team, who started fourth, brought his RS 3 LMS home in third position.
Three podium results in Australia: The third race weekend of TCR Australia at Winton yielded three trophies for the Audi customer teams. Zac Soutar from Team Soutar Motorsport finished third in the Audi RS 3 LMS in the first race. In the second race, Clay Richards put in a good showing, piloting a TCR race car for the first time. He managed second place in a field of 13 competitors at the first attempt in the Audi entered by Shannons Insurance Penrite Oil. In the third sprint, Zac Soutar repeated his podium result from the first race, but in a dramatic final lap. He had been in third place since the start when Cupra driver Michael Clemente overtook him on the 15th of 18 laps. After Clemente then collided with the car in front of him and immediately went off the gas, Soutar ran up and touched his rival’s car, which slid into the guardrails. In the end, Soutar finished third.
Upward trend in Japan: Masanobu Kato, as the best Audi privateer in the TCR Japan, improved his form curve at the second event. In the first race at Okayama, he finished in third place. In the second race, the Japanese driver in the Audi RS 3 LMS of Audi Team Mars achieved his best result of the season so far with second place after even leading from third place after a good start in the early phase.
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
Third Audi victory in a row: The Audi customer teams continue the winning streak of the Audi R8 LMS in the 24H Series powered by Hankook European Series. After Team Haas RT won the Mugello 12 Hours at the season opener and the Saintéloc Junior Team won the Spa 12 Hours at the second round, Team Scherer Sport PHX was now victorious at the Monza 12 Hours. The Audi privateer team fought a thrilling battle with the Porsche team Herberth Motorsport with lead changes until the very end. Audi Sport driver Pierre Kaffer shared the cockpit with gentleman drivers Elia Erhart and Michael Doppelmayr. In the end, the victory of last year’s European champions was decided by two so-called Code 60 zones in which the cars had to be driven slowly for safety reasons. In the penultimate of these phases around 45 minutes before the end of the race, Scherer Sport PHX lost around 30 seconds to Herberth Motorsport during refueling. When there was another Code 60 zone in the final quarter of an hour, the team was very lucky with its short splash-and-dash refueling stop, because otherwise further time would have been lost under green flag conditions. After 350 laps, Doppelmayr, Erhart and Kaffer managed to win the race on the traditional Italian circuit by 24.7 seconds. The Audi customer team Haas RT lost the possible third place overall through no fault of its own 25 minutes before the end when an opponent collided with the Belgian Audi R8 LMS and received a penalty for this.
Coming up next week
16–17/06 Ring Djursland (DK), round 2, TCR Denmark