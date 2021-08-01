With exactly a month to go to their third-round qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Vietnam will start their training camp on 5 August 2021.

Following the return of head coach Park Hang-seo from South Korea and after the mandatory quarantine, plans have been put in for the national side (training on 5 August 2021) and also the Vietnam Under-23 to start their preparation on 10 August 2021.

Vietnam will open their campaign in the third round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup away to Saudi Arabia on 2 September 2021 before their first match at home at the My Dinh National Stadium on 7 September 2021.

On the other hand, the Vietnam national U23 side will start their AFC U23 Championship qualifiers at the end of October 2021.

