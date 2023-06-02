Vietnam will test Hong Kong and Syria during the FIFA Match Days later this month.

The team under head coach Philippe Troussier will play Hong Kong on 15 June 2023 at the Lach Tray-Hai Phong Stadium before taking on Syria five days later at the Thien Truong-Nam Dinh Stadium.

Troussier has called up 33 players in preparation for the two friendlies which also included foreign-based stalwarts Nguyen Quang Hai (Pau FC in France), Nguyen Van Toan (Seoul E-Land FC, South Korea) and Nguyen Cong Phuong (Yokohama FC, Japan).

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...