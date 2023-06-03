The cheapest ticket for this month’s Indonesia vs Argentina game in Jakarta has been priced at USD 41 (IDR 600,000) for Category 3.

This was revealed this week by the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI Erick Thohir.

West and East VIP tickets have been priced at USD 286 (IDR 4,250,000) which are the most expensive tickets

Category 1 tickets at USD 168 (IDR 2,500,000) and Category 2 priced at USD 81 (IDR 1,200,000).

All ticket prices include taxes and other service fees.

Ticket sales will start on 5 June 2023 through the PSSI website www.pssi.org and also through tiket.com, either through the website, application, or mobile.

