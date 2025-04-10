The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) proudly announces that Coach Kim Sang-sik, the highly respected and championship-winning head coach of Vietnam’s national football team, will take the helm of the ASEAN All-Stars Team in the upcoming Maybank Challenge Cup – a historic international friendly against Manchester United Football Club, scheduled for 28 May 2025 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia.

This is more than just a football match – it is a celebration of leadership, regional pride, and unity through sport.Coach Kim’s leadership is built on integrity, discipline, and vision. After guiding Vietnam to an undefeated campaign and championship title at the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup, his appointment to lead the ASEAN All-Stars Team is a clear reflection of his excellence and the deep trust he has earned across the footballing community.“It’s an honor to lead the best players from across ASEAN in a match of this magnitude,” said Coach Kim Sang-sik.“We are not just representing our nations—we are showing the world the pride, spirit, and strength of our region.”In what will be Manchester United’s first appearance in Malaysia in 16 years, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans, bring together diverse cultures, and highlight the growing passion and progress of football in the ASEAN region.AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth commented: “Coach Kim is a symbol of progress and professionalism. His leadership will inspire not just our players, but an entire generation of footballers and fans.This match is a moment of pride for our region, and a reminder that football can truly uplift lives.”On behalf of the AFF, I would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to ProEvents for their instrumental role in organising this match, to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for their unwavering support and partnership as the host Member Association, and to Maybank for their generous title sponsorship. Their collective contributions have been vital in bringing this extraordinary event to life.”The ASEAN All-Stars Team will feature top players selected from all 12 AFF Member Associations, reflecting the diversity and collective strength of Southeast Asian football.With the support of ProEvents, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), and title sponsor Maybank, the Maybank Challenge Cup promises to be one of the most meaningful and unforgettable sporting events of the year.

