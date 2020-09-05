The Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) have set 26 September 2020 as the restart date of the LS V League 1.

The 2020 LS V League 1 was suspended in mid-March this year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was then restarted in early June before it was stopped again at the end of July due to the second outbreak in Da Nang province.

While the VPF have announced the restart date of LS V League 1, they have also put in place several health requirements.

All players and officials will need to go through mandatory tests for the coronavirus with the test results to be submitted to the organizers three days before matches.

Whether spectators will be allowed at matches will depend on the local authorities with a progress report to be submitted to the VPF by 15 September.

In the event that Quang Nam and Da Nang – the two provinces with a high number of infections – are not allowed to organise matches, a neutral venue will be allocated.

There are only two more matches to go to the end of the first phase of the LS V League 1 and where, in the second phase, the top eight teams will compete for the title, while the six teams in the lower half will do battle to avoid relegation.

In the meantime, the VPF announced that the Vietnam National Cup will return earlier as the quarter-finals are set for 11 September and 12 September 2020 while the V.League 2 is scheduled to return on 25 September.

