*King of WTCR Michelisz heads impressive entry list featuring 8 drivers under 25 *New FIA Rookie Award includes the WTCR’s youngest driver, an 18-year-old from the UK *Cost-cutting measures in response to COVID-19 help deliver high entry uptake

The 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup has attracted 20 all-season entries with a number of wildcard racers also set for high-speed action during the upcoming campaign.

THE KEY NUMBERS

*20 all-season entries

*4 FIA world title winners

*8 drivers under 25

*4 FIA Rookie Award contenders

*7 car brands represented

*Flags of 12 countries to be flown

EFFORTS TO PROTECT WTCR DURING UNPRECEDENTED TIMES PROVE HUGELY SUCCESSFUL

A reflection of the strong level of interest in the category, the high entry number also vindicates the decision of the FIA Touring Car Commission to authorise the re-opening of all-season registrations, at the request of WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, for a limited time in the summer.

This was done to assist those drivers and teams who had not been able to finalise their programmes for 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which began just as the original entry deadline was closing.

In addition, Eurosport Events and the FIA worked in partnership to deliver a Europe-only calendar and a number of cost-cutting measures, which have combined to make the WTCR a more accessible option for those focused on competing at touring car’s highest level.

Other initiatives such as the FIA Rookie Award for drivers under 23 at the start of 2020 with experience of no more than two WTCR events, plus the WTCR Trophy for independent racers have further increased the WTCR’s appeal.

BIG INTEREST FROM UNDER-25s

Eight drivers aged under 25 will be on the WTCR grid in 2020. They are:

*Mikel Azcona (Spain, 24) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Scored a breakthrough WTCR win in 2019, has since helped to ready the all-new CUPRA challenger

*Bence Boldizs (Hungary, 23) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

After success in one-make racing in his homeland, Boldizs graduates to WTCR via a stint in rallycross

*Luca Engstler (Germany, 20) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Despite being one of the youngest drivers in the pack, Engstler is a multiple touring car title winner

*Yann Ehrlacher (France, 24) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Will team up his famous uncle Yvan Muller as he bids for WTCR title success

*Gilles Magnus (Belgium, 21) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

One of more than 500 drivers to apply for the Belgian ASN’s RACB National Team-backed drive

*Attila Tassi (Hungary, 21) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Gave up playing ice hockey and riding BMX bikes after getting injured to start racing aged 14

*Santiago Urrutia (USA, 24) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Flying the USA flag, this Uruguay-born ex-single-seater racer won his WTCR drive via a shootout

*Jack Young (UK, 18) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**

The third youngest WTCR driver in history brings title-winning pedigree from the UK to the WTCR

SEPANG FAB FOUR REUNITED

The four drivers who fought it out for the 2019 WTCR title in the Sepang super-finale last December are back on track:

*Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fourth in 2019, he’s Sweden’s first motor racing world champion (he lifted the WTCC crown in 2017)

*Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

A Hamilton and Vettel-beater in Formula 3, Guerrieri finished runner-up in WTCR 2019

*Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

The King of WTCR following his 2019 title triumph was talent-spotted racing online

*Yvan Muller (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Third in 2019, the four-time World Touring Car champion has most WTCC wins, poles, fastest laps

BIG HITTERS

The members of this quintet have won races in WTCR or WTCC:

*Nicky Catsburg (Netherlands) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Brings WTCC and sportscar race-winning pedigree and a reputation as a determined driver

*Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Won three times during his first WTCR campaign in 2019, plans to build on that in style in 2020

*Tiago Monteiro (Portugal) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

One-time F1 podium finisher, fought back from serious injury to win again in World Touring Cars

*Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Two-time World Touring Car title winner started 38 F1 races and is still going strong aged 58

*Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

Former TCR International champion starts a new adventure with Alfa Romeo power and high hopes

SIX UP FOR WTCR TROPHY

The WTCR Trophy for independent racers has six eligible drivers. Three appear below while Bence Boldizs, Gilles Magnus and Jean-Karl Vernay are also eligible.

*Nathanaël Berthon (France) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR’s Mr Versatile with experience testing in Formula One, racing on ice and at Le Mans

*Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

AKA The Showman, the versatile Coronel is chasing his 500th start in touring cars in 2020

*Gábor Kismarty-Lechner (Hungary) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Hungarian Touring Car champion steps up to the WTCR having raced for 20 years

WTCR 2020 ALL-SEASON ENTRY LIST

1 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

7 R T Jack Young (GBR) Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane RS TCR**

8 R Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia (USA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 R T Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS

17 T Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

30 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

31 T Tom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

55 R T Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 T Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

88 Nicky Catsburg (NED) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

99 T Gábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

R = FIA Rookie Award contender; T = WTCR Trophy contender

**The use of the Renault Mégane RS TCR in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is subject to the completion of all technical processes mandated by WSC, the organisation behind the TCR concept and trademark, including the issuing of the WTCR Technical Passport.

