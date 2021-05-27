Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey has thrown down the challenge for his chargers to raise their game when they take on the might of Japan in their next match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Myanmar will take on Japan in their next qualifying Group F match of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow at the Fukuda Denshi Arena in Chiba.

“We are looking forward to playing the best team in Asia. It is a wonderful experience for our players and we are hopeful to be well prepared,” said Hey from Japan.

Towards that, Hey has brought 24 players for the assignment in Japan and where they have been in training over the past week.

And among others David Htan alongside Hlaing Bo Bo will be looked upon to provide much of the experience and stability in the squad.

MYANMAR NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS – San Satt Naing (Yangon United), Pyae Lyan Aung (Yadanarbon FC), Ko Ko Naing (Hantharwady United)

DEFENDERS – Zaw Ye Tun, Ye Yint Aung (Yadanarbon FC), David Htan, Ye Min Thu (Shan United), Soe Moe Kyaw, Hein Htet Sithu (Yangon United) Thein Than Win (Free Agent), Lar Din Maw Yar (Hantharwady United)

MIDFIELDERS – Yan Naing Oo, Mg Mg Lwin, Nyein Chan Aung, Pyae Moe, Lwin Moe Aung, Maung Maung Win (Yangon United), Tin Win Aung (Free Agent), Hlaing Bo Bo (Yadanarbon FC/ Sukho Thai), Myat Kaung Khant (Yadanarbon FC), Htet Phyo Wai (Shan United)

STRIKERS – Win Naing Tun (Yangon United), Suan Lam Mang (Ranong United), Than Htet Aung (Ayeyarwady United)

MYANMAR NATIONAL TEAM – UPCOMING MATCHES



28 May 2021 – Japan Vs Myanmar (Fukuda Denshi Arena, Chiba)

11 June 2021 – Myanmar Vs Kyrgyzstan (Yanmar Stadium, Osaka)

15 June 2021 – Tajikistan Vs Myanmar (Yanmar Stadium, Osaka)

