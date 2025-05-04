Vietnam Futsal women’s team head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang said that the team needs to settle early after seeing his side concede a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout in a friendly against China.The score at the end of regulation was 2-2.“The players did not settle down early enough in the game, and they did not fully adapt, leading to the two goals,” said Dinh Hoang.“But later in the second half, the team spirit improved significantly and brought better results.”China found the lead in a two-minute blitz in the second half before Vietnam replied through Bien Thi Hang (in the 31st minute) and Pho Ngoc Thanh Thy not too long afterwards to peg the score at 2-2. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...