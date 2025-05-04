After an exciting final round of the regular season, the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is locked and loaded. This is your team’s path to the Championship.

League leaders throughout the majority of their first season in existence, A-Leagues new boys Auckland FC clinched the Premiers Plate in the penultimate round of the season to secure a week off, and a two-legged Semi Final showdown with the lowest placed Elimination Final winner.

