After an exciting final round of the regular season, the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is locked and loaded. This is your team’s path to the Championship.
League leaders throughout the majority of their first season in existence, A-Leagues new boys Auckland FC clinched the Premiers Plate in the penultimate round of the season to secure a week off, and a two-legged Semi Final showdown with the lowest placed Elimination Final winner.For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-men-finals-series-details-fixtures-tickets-teams-who-is-my-team-playing/
