China reaffirmed their dominance in world badminton by clinching their fourth consecutive Sudirman Cup title, defeating Korea 3-1 in a final showdown in Xiamen today.

This latest triumph marks China’s 14th Sudirman Cup crown since lifting their first title in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1995. The host nation’s consistency and depth were once again on full display, as they overcame a spirited Korean challenge in a final that spanned 229 minutes—a rematch of the 2023 final.

China got off to a commanding start through mixed doubles pair Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping, who prevailed in a gripping 87-minute opener against Korea’s Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung.

The Chinese came back from a game down in the second game duo delivered a composed performance in the decider to win 21-16, 17-21, 21-15, igniting the home crowd.

World No.1 An Se Young then provided a lifeline for Korea, overcoming a strong resistance from China’s Wang Zhi Yi with a composed 21-17, 21-16 win. It was the 15th meeting between the two top-ranked shuttlers, with An now extending her head-to-head record to 11-4.

In the third tie, China’s top-ranked men’s singles star Shi Yu Qi proved far too strong for Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin, demolishing his opponent 21-5, 21-5 in just 33 minutes. The win restored China’s lead and placed them one match away from the title.

The responsibility to seal the championship fell on the shoulders of world No.1 women’s doubles pair Liu Sheng Shu /Tan Ning, who faced their familiar rivals Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee. Despite trailing 3-5 in the head-to-head record prior to the match, Liu/Tan delivered under pressure, displaying sharp attacks and solid defence to close out the match 21-14, 21-17 in 55 minutes.

With that victory, China extended their unbroken reign in the biennial mixed team event, further solidifying their unparalleled success in the competition.

China had swept Malaysia 3-0 in the quarterfinals before brushing aside Japan 3-0 in the semifinals while Korea advanced to the finals after defeating Denmark 3-1 in the finals before edging Indonesia 3-2 in a tense semifinal on Saturday.

Final Standings – BWF Sudirman Cup 2025

Champion: China

Runner-up: Korea

Semifinalists: Japan, Indonesia

5th–8th: Thailand, Denmark, Chinese Taipei,

Malaysia

9th–12th: India, Canada, France, Hong Kong China

13th–16th: Algeria, Australia, Czechia, England

