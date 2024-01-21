Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong was not about to blow his own trumpet after the team’s 1-0 win over Vietnam when he announced that “we won thanks to a little luck.”

Indonesia snapped their six-match losing streak against Vietnam when they edged their ASEAN neighbour 1-0 in a Group D tie of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Friday.

Indonesia’s only goal was scored by Asnawi Mangkualam via a penalty in the 42nd minute.

“Both teams tried their best and it was a good match. We won thanks to a little luck,” said Tae-yong.

“I want to thank the fans. They helped the Indonesian team perform very well. We are a young team, so a bit inexperienced. That’s why the performances in the two matches are different.

“Even though we lacked experience, we played with the determination to win. The players tried their best to maintain the score.”

Indonesia’s final match in Group D will be against Japan on 24 January 2024 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

