Ferrari has maintained its unbeaten start to the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship campaign in the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, fending off a race-long threat from Alpine to secure a one-two finish in a race that turned into a fuel strategy thriller.

The #51 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi claimed its second consecutive win following their triumph on home soil at Imola last month. Starting from third on the grid, the round two winners moved into contention as the race unfolded, eventually taking control in the final third of the race.

A pivotal moment came with just under two hours to go when a safety car period, triggered by an accident of the #59 United Autosports McLaren, bunched up the field and turned the closing stages into a tense fuel strategy thriller.

Behind the winning car, the sister #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco, and Miguel Molina completed a one-two finish for the Maranello-based manufacturer, fending off late pressure from the #36 Alpine A424, while Nielsen was doing his best to save fuel and bring his car home. Mick Schumacher brought the French challenger, which he shares with Frédéric Makowiecki and Jules Gounon, home in third, just under a second behind, despite chasing the second-placed Ferrari on older tyres in the final stint.

Toyota managed to finish the best of the rest with the #8 GR010 Hybrid of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa charging from 15th on the grid to fourth, aided by a strategic early final stop that helped avoid a late splash for fuel.

All eight Hypercar manufacturers finished on the lead lap in front of nearly 100,000 spectators who packed the Ardennes venue across the weekend.

It was also a night of double celebration for Ferrari, as Vista AF Corse delivered the marque’s first LMGT3 class win of the season. Recovering from an early drive-through penalty, the #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 surged to the front following the final round of stops, crossing the line over 40 seconds ahead of the Proton Competition Mustang in a modern-day reprise of the legendary Ferrari vs. Ford battle. – www.fia.com

