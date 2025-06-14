The homologation cycle of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s top-tier Hypercar class will be extended until the end of the 2032 season, following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council during its meeting in Macau this week.

Originally set to conclude in 2029, the extended homologation cycle ensures long-term stability for the Hypercar class, a technical platform that has enjoyed significant success since its debut in 2021.

Since its launch, 12 different manufacturers have participated in the class, building cars to either LMH (seven) or LMDh (five) regulations. This strong manufacturer involvement has been instrumental in driving the recent growth and popularity of the WEC.

With more automotive brands preparing to enter the class in 2026 and 2027, the extension allows them to avoid developing entirely new cars for a brief homologation cycle. Instead, both new and existing competitors can continue to build on and refine their current platforms.

This move solidifies Hypercar as a stable, long-term formula.

NEXT-GEN TURBOCHARGED LMP2 TO FEATURE TWO CHASSIS SUPPLIERS AND UPGRADED SAFETY

Following approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and announced during the traditional pre 24 Hours of Le Mans press conference, the results of the FIA-launched tender for the chassis and engine suppliers of the next-generation LMP2 category, set to debut in 2028, have been revealed.

LMP2 will continue to be powered exclusively by Gibson Technology engines, now turbocharged to improve efficiency, while maintaining a single engine supplier to help keep costs under control.

The chassis, featuring safety upgrades, including a new central driving position, will come from one of the two approved constructors, Oreca or Ligier Automotive, providing the class with diversity in terms of aesthetics of the cars.

LMP2 continues to be a vital category in endurance racing, with full-season competition across the European Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship, as well as its traditional one-off appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This next-generation package ensures LMP2 will remain a competitive, accessible, and safe platform for privateer teams and emerging talent in the evolving endurance racing landscape.

Like this: Like Loading...