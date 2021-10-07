21 races, two new venues… what differences are there on the provisional 2022 MotoGP™ calendar?
The provisional 2022 MotoGP™ calendar has been announced and it’s shaping up to be another remarkable year of premier class motorcycle racing. But what’s new about next year’s provisional calendar? Let’s take a look.
Two new circuits!
Rounds 2 and 13 of next season will see the MotoGP™ riders tackle brand-new circuits: the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia and Finland’s KymiRing. Mandalika will initially host MotoGP™ action for the first time at the second 2022 Official pre-season Test, with the premier class getting to grips with the 4.3km layout before heading back to Indonesia after Qatar’s season-opener.
The KymiRing welcomed MotoGP™ bikes to its new layout for the first time in August 2019, when factory test riders visited Finland for an inaugural test. When we visit Finland in July, it will be the first Finnish GP since 1982 – it’s safe to say we can’t wait to get racing underway in both Indonesia and Finland.
A warm welcome back to familiar circuits
With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting everyone across the globe, it’s been difficult to miss out on visiting some of MotoGP™’s spectacular circuits and countries. Round 3 will see us head back to Argentina and the wonderful Termas de Rio Hondo for the first time since 2019 – a venue we’ll be visiting until at least 2025 after the recent contract announcement.
In addition, in the latter stages of the 2022 season, it will be awesome to revisit four more places we’ve dearly missed over the past couple of campaigns: Motegi, Buriram, Phillip Island and Sepang. The so-called flyaway races in Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia are provisionally returning in 2022, and we simply can’t wait.
21 Rounds
For the first time in MotoGP™ history, a 21-race calendar will take place. The most we’ve seen in years gone by is 19, but with the exciting additions of Indonesia and Finland, 2022’s tally will be a thrilling 21. – www.motogp.com