ASICS is inviting teams of up to six to run together to uplift the world by completing the ASICS World Ekiden 2021.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural event, which brought together over 56,000 people from 179 different countries, ASICS is once again calling on runners all over the world to unite and run together with their team between 10-22 November, as part of its continued mission to uplift the world through sport in 2021 and beyond.

Inspired by Japanese heritage and running culture, the ASICS World Ekiden 2021 is the ultimate virtual relay founded on teamwork. Spilt into six legs of varying distances (three of 5K, two of 10K and one of a 7.2K), the race sees teams of up to six pass a digital tasuki – a narrow band of fabric associated with traditional Ekidens – between them as they run a combined virtual marathon in the fastest possible time.

Yasuhito Hirota, President & COO of ASICS, said, “Throughout 2021, ASICS is on a mission to inspire as many people as possible to experience the uplifting impact of movement on the mind as a way of achieving a sound mind in a sound body.

Back for its second year, the ASICS World Ekiden 2021 is one of the many events we’re hosting across the year that we hope will inspire people to get involved. We’re excited for runners of all levels and abilities everywhere to unite in their teams and combine their collective efforts as they race towards the virtual finish line.”

HOW TO TAKE PART NOW?

REGISTER FOR FREE

Find your team of up to six runners and nominate a team captain to sign-up for free via the ASICS Runkeeper™ app or the OneASICS™ membership program.

TRAIN & TRACK

Working together is key to the Ekiden relay. The ASICS Runkeeper™ app will help you collaborate with your team on challenges and training plans.

RUN THE RACE

Log your leg of the race in the ASICS Runkeeper™ app between 10-22 November, 2021. Work hard and run fast as you pass the virtual tasuki from one teammate to the next.

CELEBRATE & SHARE

Share your team’s results with friends and family on social media using #ASICSWorldEkiden

UPLIFTING THE WORLD TOGETHER

The ASICS World Ekiden 2021 is one of many ASICS events taking place around World Mental Health Day in October to inspire as many people as possible to get moving and contribute to vital global research.

To take part, people simply need to capture their state of mind, before and after any exercise via the Mind Uplifter™. All results will be added to the collective World Uplift Score and can be tracked live on the World Uplift Map.

For more information, visit www.asics.com/my/en-my/mk/asics-world-ekiden

