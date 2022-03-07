Another 11 athletes have secured wild card places for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 following the final Gold level meeting in the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour series in Madrid.

This means that several national teams for the global event in Serbia, taking place on 18-20 March, will be boosted by having a third team member in certain disciplines. Usually, team selection for the World Indoor Championships is capped at two athletes per nation per discipline, but these wild card places allow for a third athlete to compete. The final decision about entering an individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of the World Indoor Tour winners receives a US$10,000 bonus.

The scoring disciplines on the World Indoor Tour rotate each year and the first 11 winners were decided during the 2021 season.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Indoor Tour are:

Women

400m – Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)

1500m – Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

60m hurdles – Devynne Charlton (BAH)

High jump – Eleanor Patterson (AUS)

Long jump – Lorraine Ugen (GBR)

Men

60m – Elijah Hall (USA)

800m – Elliot Giles (GBR)

3000m/5000m – Lamecha Girma (ETH)

Pole vault – Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Triple jump – Lazaro Martinez (CUB)

Shot put – Konrad Bukowiecki (POL)

Full standings

The 2022 World Indoor Tour Gold series kicked off in Karlsruhe on 28 January and came to a close in Madrid on 2 March. Each Gold meeting offered at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.

