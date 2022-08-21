410 teams of two from 50 countries competed at this years Swiss Epic and the best mountain bikers rode for important UCI points.

With more than 350km and almost 12,000 meters of altitude, everything was demanded from the best mountain bikers and aspiring amateurs. The route of the SPAR Swiss Epic 2022 leads over the breathtaking trails of Graubünden and crosses the Alps from Arosa to Laax before the event reaches its traditional conclusion in the town of Davos.

Play Day, Graubünden style, brings the 2022 SPAR Swiss Epic to a close in grand style. The final 58 kilometers of the 2022 SPAR Swiss Epic packs as many of the famous Trails Paradise Davos singletracks as possible to ensure that the 2022 event ends of the highest of highs.

The stage is a compacted Bahnentour, without the ski lift assists, taking in many of the legendary tour’s best-loved trails. These include the Panorama, Gotschnaboden, Drusatscha, Flüela, Ischalp and Bolgen Trails.

Each is unique. From the undulating and scenic Panorama to the rooty Gotschnaboden and natural Flüela. The fast-flowing Drusatscha and final Bolgen will fight for the riders’ favorite status on the stage, but the real victor will be the finishers.

Today’s final stage in the men category was dominated by the overall leaders in the yellow jersey. European Marathon Champion Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) and Daniel Geismayr (AUT), team Wilier Pirelli Factory take home a well-deserved stage win and the 2022 Swiss Epic win.

In second today and overall, Singer Racing Team: Martin Frey (GER) & Simon Stiebjahn (GER) and in third today and overall, Buff Megamo: Hans Becking (NED) & José Dias (POR).

The women race saw new winners today: Efficient Infiniti Insure / Rare Street Coffee: Vera Looser (NAM) & Kim Le Court (MUS), finishing third overall. In second, the best team throughout the whole week: Davos Klosters Women: Bettina Janas (GER) & Adelheid Morath (GER), our new 2022 Swiss Epic champions and in third today: MTB Pro Merchandising – Team Cingolani: Janina Wüst (SUI) & Debora Piana (ITA), finishing second overall.

FINAL Stage 5: Davos – Davos – 20th of August 2022 – 58km and 1.850m climbing

Results MEN STAGE 5

Wilier Pirelli Factory: Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) & Daniel Geismayr (AUT) // 2:37:17 Singer Racing Team: Martin Frey (GER) & Simon Stiebjahn (GER) // 2:38:31 Buff Megamo: Hans Becking (NED) & José Dias (POR) // 2:38:36

OVERALL 2022 SWISS EPIC Results MEN

Wilier Pirelli Factory: Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) & Daniel Geismayr (AUT) // 16:19:40 Singer Racing Team: Martin Frey (GER) & Simon Stiebjahn (GER) // 16:27:12 Buff Megamo: Hans Becking (NED) & José Dias (POR) // 16:46:50

Results WOMEN Stage 5

Efficient Infiniti Insure / Rare Street Coffee: Vera Looser (NAM) & Kim Le Court (MUS) // 3:18:41 Davos Klosters Women: Bettina Janas (GER) & Adelheid Morath (GER) // 3:24:47 MTB Pro Merchandising – Team Cingolani: Janina Wüst (SUI) & Debora Piana (ITA) // 3:26:44

OVERALL 2022 SWISS EPIC Results WOMEN

Davos Klosters Women: Bettina Janas (GER) & Adelheid Morath (GER) // 20:48:16 MTB Pro Merchandising – Team Cingolani: Janina Wüst (SUI) & Debora Piana (ITA) // 21:03:50 Efficient Infiniti Insure / Rare Street Coffee: Vera Looser (NAM) & Kim Le Court (MUS) // 21:24:26

