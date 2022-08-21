Lion City Sailors routed Tanjong Pagar United 7-0 to stay top of the AIA Singapore Premier League 2022.

The defending champions were never in danger of losing sight of the prize in spite of taking just a 2-0 lead at the half with goals from Maxime Lestienne (10th minute) and Hafiz Nor (45th min+1).

The sailors then powered on through Gabriel Quak (53rd), Kim Shin-wook (58th), Diego Lopes (69th minute penalty, 87th) and Song Ui-young (74th) for them to pick up 48 points from 21 matches played.

Three points behind on second is Albirex Niigata who this week smashed Tampines Rovers 4-2 – off a brace each from Kodai Tanaka (4th and 29th minute) and Ilhan Fandi (45th+2 and 55th).

Tampines were on target through Boris Kopitović (11th) and Kyoga Nakamura (22nd).

AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Geylang International 3-0 Balestier Khalsa

Hougang United 5-1 Young Lions

Lion City 7-0 Tanjong Pagar

Albirex Niigata 4-2 Tampines

