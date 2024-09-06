Timor Leste and Brunei Darussalam scored inspiring wins in their first leg, playoffs for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.While Timor Leste beat Mongolia 4-1 in Bali and Brunei DS overcame Macau 3-0 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Cambodia took an important 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo.At the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Joao Da Silva Freitas nailed a hat-trick (2nd, 27th and 52nd minute) for Timor Leste to be followed by another from Zenivio Conceicao Mota (58th).Mongolia’s goal was scored by Oyunbaatar Mijiddorj in the 32nd minute.At the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Brunei DS were on target through Hakeme Yazid Said (32nd minute), Nazry Azaman (56th) and Abdul Hariz (61st).The return tie will be played on 10 September 2024.The three winners over two legs will join 23 other teams in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifiers. #AFF#AFC#FFTL#FABD

Like this: Like Loading...