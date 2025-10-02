He’s never won at Mandalika. With the crown wrapped up, the #93 is likely to try – and there’s another stat on the line if he does.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) just equalled the MotoGP Championship count of great archrival Valentino Rossi, and the #93 can match another stat this weekend: number of venues where they’ve won in MotoGP.

Rossi won at 23 different tracks over the course of his MotoGP career and as it stands, Marquez has taken victory at 22. That includes all of them on the 2025 calendar except two – one of which is Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, aka where we’re racing this weekend. So if Marquez wins in Indonesia, he equals Rossi’s count of 23.

The all-time record – the 24 achieved by MotoGP Hall of Famer Mick Doohan – is also in reach for Marquez in 2025. If he wins at Mandalika to match Rossi, he will have chance to reach 24 when we return to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão – the other track on the calendar where he’s not yet won. Otherwise, it’s a waiting game until we return to Brazil in 2026 and a track he’s never raced at.

Will the #93 get back on the top step this weekend? Tune in for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia to find out!

