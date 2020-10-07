Discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar continue in a positive and consultative manner with representatives from World Rugby, unions, international and domestic competitions, and International Rugby Players committed in their approach to exploring and determining a solution that will optimise outcomes for all.

Three dedicated working groups – competition format, player welfare and financial impact evaluation – have been meeting regularly to determine key considerations and make recommendations to the World Rugby Council following consultation.

These groups, which feature player, international competition and professional club league representation, are examining both the optimisation of the current July and November international windows and the comparative merits of a combined October/November window. This work is being undertaken collaboratively and supported by an independent and objective financial assessment undertaken by Deloitte.

With strong progress achieved to date, all parties are provisionally working towards a recommendation on the future of the international rugby calendar being made to the World Rugby Council at its May 2021 meeting.

