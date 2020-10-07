Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Filippo Ganna said: “It was not planned for me to go in the breakaway. Then after some attacks this morning I told Salvatore [Puccio] to stay on my wheel. We managed to go in the breakaway, then all went incredibly well. A success that partially redeems the team after Thomas’s unfortunate retirement.”

The Maglia Rosa João Almeida said: “It was a very cold stage, with some rain. I am happy with how I rode. After Caicedo was dropped I managed to stay with the main favourites and gave everything until the finish line.”

