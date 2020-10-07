Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos Grenadiers) soloed to win Stage 5 of the 103rd Giro d’Italia, 225km from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano. Patrick Konrad (Bora – Hansgrohe) and João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step) finished second and third, respectively.
João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step) retains the Maglia Rosa with a 43” lead over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren).
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos Grenadiers) – 225km in 5h59’17”, average speed 37.575km/h
2 – Patrick Konrad (Bora – Hansgrohe) at 34″
3 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
2 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren) at 43”
3 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 48″
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos Grenadiers)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick – Step)
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Filippo Ganna said: “It was not planned for me to go in the breakaway. Then after some attacks this morning I told Salvatore [Puccio] to stay on my wheel. We managed to go in the breakaway, then all went incredibly well. A success that partially redeems the team after Thomas’s unfortunate retirement.”
The Maglia Rosa João Almeida said: “It was a very cold stage, with some rain. I am happy with how I rode. After Caicedo was dropped I managed to stay with the main favourites and gave everything until the finish line.”
