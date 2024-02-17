Grant Holloway extended his 10-year winning streak in the 60m hurdles in sensational style, improving his own men’s world record to 7.27* at the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Friday (16).

Tia Jones also made 60m hurdles history, equalling the women’s world record of 7.67* that was set by Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas in New York on Sunday.

Both performances were achieved in the heats; Jones went on to win the national title in 7.68, while Holloway did not contest the final.

Holloway’s mark takes 0.02 off the world record he set in Madrid on 24 February 2021 and matched during the World Indoor Championships semifinals in Belgrade the following year.

The three-time world 110m hurdles champion has now achieved 23 sub-7.40 performances in the 60m hurdles. Five of those have been clocked this year alone, and no other man in history has reached double figures.

Holloway ran 7.35 in Boston on 4 February and 7.32 in Lievin six days later.

For Jones, her times of 7.67 and 7.68 followed the 7.72 PB she clocked to win in Boston. The 2018 world U20 100m hurdles champion also ran 7.79 in New York.

As well as national titles, athletes are competing in Albuquerque for team places for next month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24. Holloway holds a wild card entry for Glasgow following his 2023 World Indoor Tour win.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

