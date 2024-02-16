The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has today named the Pelligra Group as the new owners of Perth Glory Football Club.

A private, family-owned business, Pelligra Group has recently expanded its operations to acquire interests in a number of sporting clubs around the world and becomes the new owner of Perth Glory following an extensive process.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/perth-glory-new-owners-confirmed-who-is-ross-pelligra-group-a-league-news-latest/

