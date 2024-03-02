On the eve of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 – the first global championships of the year – the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in partnership with World Athletics, is inviting fans across the world to nominate moments that epitomise fair play to recognise one standout athlete or moment at the World Athletics Awards later this year.

As was the case last year, the nominations period includes all World Athletics Series (WAS) events and Continental Tour events throughout the year, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This will allow for more moments to be included from different events all across the world, and enriches the pool of eligible athletes and potential nominations.

Following the final Continental Tour event of the year in September, a jury will be empanelled to review the nominations and judge on a shortlist of five fair play moments in athletics from 2024.

Fans will then be asked to cast their votes through the World Athletics social media channels for the shortlisted moment that they feel best exemplifies fair play. These votes will be combined with the votes from the jury to determine three finalists for the Fair Play Award. The winner will be revealed at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco later in the year.

To nominate an athlete or moment for the Fair Play Award, please email fairplayaward@worldathletics. org.

Letesenbet Gidey was the recipient of last year’s award. After securing silver in the women’s 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Gidey went back to comfort Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan after Hassan’s dramatic fall on the home straight.

The CIFP was established 60 years ago to promote the principles of fair play in sport: fair competition, respect, friendship, team spirit, equality and sport without doping. It honours those who respect the written and unwritten rules of sport, which include integrity, solidarity, tolerance, care, excellence and joy, and who set an example for others, on and off the field. The CIFP’s first collaboration with World Athletics dates back to the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. Eleven awards have been handed out since then.

